Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseCompletely Inelastic Collisions
8:44 minutes
Problem 11d
The stoplight had just changed and a 2000 kg Cadillac had entered the intersection, heading north at 3.0 m/s , when it was struck by a 1000 kg eastbound Volkswagen. The cars stuck together and slid to a halt, leaving skid marks angled 35° north of east. How fast was the Volkswagen going just before the impact?

2
4:18m

Master Completely Inelastic Collilsions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

07:59
Anderson Video - Momentum in 1D Car Collision
Professor Anderson
104
04:36
Anderson Video - Change in Momentum
Professor Anderson
86
07:22
Physics 10 Momentum and Impulse (29 of 30) 2-D Inelastic Collision Ex.3
Michel van Biezen
122
04:18
Completely Inelastic Collilsions
Patrick Ford
1077
10
02:03
Clay ball stops a block: minimum speed to stop the block, find the initial speed and energy lost.
Zak's Lab
60
03:26
Combined masses collide, speed after each collision, energy lost in each collision.
Zak's Lab
113
08:03
Momentum, energy, speed, impulse and average force in a perfectly inelastic collision.
Zak's Lab
68
03:21
Energy lost in inelastic collision. Conservation of momentum inelastic collision missing energy.
Zak's Lab
179
06:22
Momentum (9 of 16) Inelastic Collisions, Example 3
Step by Step Science
93
06:54
Momentum (8 of 16) Inelastic Collisions, Example 2
Step by Step Science
93
05:02
Momentum (7 of 16) Inelastic Collisions, Example 1
Step by Step Science
70
04:23
Momentum Part 1 Physics Lesson
Physicshelp Canada
130
05:12
Perfectly Inelastic Collisions
Jennifer Cash
196
05:48
Bullet Fired Into Block
Patrick Ford
776
6
2
07:21
2D Collision
Patrick Ford
730
9
08:22
Three-Body Collisions
Patrick Ford
725
7
