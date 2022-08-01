Review of Vectors vs. Scalars

Hey, folks, we're gonna be working a lot with vectors in later videos. So in this video, I just wanted to quickly review the difference between vectors and scaler is just in. Case has been some time since you've seen this stuff. Let's check it out. So remember that the basic idea is that when you take measurements in physics, you always get the size, the magnitude of the measurement, how much. It's basically just the number that you get when you're measuring something. Remember that some measurements also have direction, and measurements with direction are called vectors, its magnitude and direction, whereas numbers without direction. So just the number on Lee are called scaler. As we saw a bunch of examples of this, let's check it out. So, for instance, you were to take a thermometer outside, and you measure it 60 F, so you're measuring temperature. Well, that's the magnitude, but it doesn't make sense to ask which direction those 60 degrees go. You don't have direction, and so therefore, this is a scaler. Now let's say you were to push a box somewhere and you're pushing with the 100 Newtons north, So that's 100 Newtons which means that you have the magnitude but you also have the direction you're pushing in the north direction. So that means that this is both and this is a vector. So forces a vector. Then we saw some specific examples that dealt with how far you're moving or how far you're traveling. We saw a distance versus displacement and the basic difference is that if you were to tell somebody, I walked for 10 m, that 10 m is the magnitude, but you don't know which direction you're going in no direction. So therefore this is a scaler. But then if you tell your friend I walked 10 m east Well, now you have both. Now you're talking about the magnitude and direction and therefore this is a vector. And then we also so two examples of how fast you're moving. And this was speed and velocity, and they were kind of related to distance and displacement. If you tell your friend I'm driving 80 MPH, that doesn't tell us which direction we just have magnitude Onley without the direction. So it's a scaler. But then, if you say well, I drove 80 MPH in the West direction. So now you have both magnitude and direction. And so therefore it's a vector. Alright, guys, that's a basic difference between vectors and scale. Er's, that's it for this one.

