Physics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in 2D
Problem
A
500
kg
car is parked on a hill with a 5° slope. What is the magnitude of the friction force acting on the car?
A
490
N
B
680
N
C
2400
N
D
4900
N
E
430
N
