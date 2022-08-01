Blocks on a rough table and a pulley

Hey, guys, I hope you tried out this practice problem. Let's check it out. So here we have two blocks connected by a light rope. Um, which passes through a pulley, as shown. So here's the rope. Right here it is a light rope, which means the mass of the rope is negligible. Okay, Um, the pull It is a solid cylinder. Eso The moment of inertia of the pulley will be half M R square police. They're always solid cylinders. I give you the mass mass. Uh, I'm gonna call this m three. Okay, let's call this guy. I am one m to its called a poli m three m three equals 10 and the radius is to the 4 kg block is a horizontal surface. It shows here, and the surface block coefficient of friction is 40.5. So there's a friction here. Mu equals 0.5. Um, the system is released from rest. The initial velocity is zero. And the 6 kg block with the 6 kg block, initially 8 m above the floor. So the initial heights of 22 h two initial is eight. Okay. And I want to know what is the speed that the 6 kg block will have just before hitting the floor. So just before hitting the floor means that this guy will have a final heights, a final heights H two, Final of Zero. And I want to know what is V two final. The two initial is zero because it starts from rests. Alright, so that's what we're looking for. Um, remember that this is a system. Everything moves together. Therefore all the velocities are the same. Had I asked for the final velocity of the 4 kg, it would have been the same exact thing. Is the final velocity the 6 kg or had I asked for the final velocity of the system? So I'm gonna write that V one equals V two, which equals V system, Or I could just write this as a V. Furthermore, that's 0.1 point Number two is the rope is connected to the pulley at its edge, so I can write that the rope equals our omega pulley or disc. Okay, now, because it's connected at the edge, r equals big. Our little R is the distance between the center of the polling and where the rope connects the road connects all the way at the edge of the polling. So it's a distance of radius, which means this becomes big. Are Omega okay? V equals big art omega, which means I can put it right here. So this whole thing here is that this big equation here that connects all these things. Now, obviously, this thing is gonna move like this. This moves like this. And this moves like this because I have changing heights. I have friction. So I'm thinking the work done by friction velocity. They're changing. I'm gonna use the conservation of energy equation. So okay, initial. Plus you initial plus work non conservative equals K Final. Plus you final. There's no kinetic energy. The beginning because thes objects are the whole system is at rest potential energy. Let's look at potential energy. Now, instead of writing all three of them, we're gonna talk about it. So does this guy have a potential energy in the beginning? It doesn't, um or even though it's above the floor, the 4 kg is moving sideways. The heights doesn't change, which means whatever potential energy has in the beginning, it's goingto have at the end, the two of them would cancel the equation. So you can basically ignore the potential energy of this guy. The same thing with the cylinder. The cylinder stays in place. It doesn't change potential energy. So the Onley object that has a potential energy that's worth, um, writing down is the six. Okay, so I'm gonna say that the only potential energy is going to be M two g h two initial. What about work? Non conservative? Well, there's There's no work done by you. You're just watching you release the thing from rest. But there is work done by friction because friction is acting right here. Okay, Someone say that there's the work done by kinetic friction on objects. One Alright, what about kinetic Final? At the kinetic energy file, there is kinetic energy at the end. All three blocks are all three objects. Air moving in some way. The top one is moving horizontal. The 6 kg is moving vertically, so they're both moving linear. Um, this expense So the disk has rotational energy, so I'm gonna rights. Half the first block here has linear so half m one view, One final squared. The second object right here has linear motion as Well, so it's half M V two final squared, and the third one has The disk has moment of inertia. So it's half I Omega Final square. There is no potential energy at the end. Remember, the block has no potential energy because it doesn't change height. The disk doesn't change heights. There's no potential energy. But this guy hits the floor at the end, so it has no potential energy. So I'm gonna put a zero here for potential energy. One last thing, one quick adjustment here. These V s are really the same. So I'm just gonna write the final, okay? And that's actually what we're looking for. The final, the final. There's two of them, um, eso we're gonna be able to combine them. But before we do that, we have to remember you have to replace I and W in here. So let's do that. I have m two g h two initial. I also have to expand the work done by friction, and I'm gonna go off to the side here real quick. Eso weaken. Do that work done by friction. Kinetic is negative. Friction kinetic times distance. I want to remind you that friction is mu normal. And this particular problem, the 4 kg is on a table like this. So m g is down. Normal is up normal equals m g. So I'm going to replace Mu normal with Mu m. G. And lastly, I'm gonna put this f over here. So the work done by friction the work done by friction is negative. Um, mu mg, that's f right there. D. Okay, so I'm gonna get this whole thing and put it here. Negative, Mu M g d. All right, let's keep going. So here I have half m one the final squared, half em to the final squared. Plus half the moment of inertia is another half m three r squared. And remember, we're replacing. We're supposed to replace Omega right from this equation here, we're supposed to replace Omega with V over R. That's one of the most important parts of these questions. I need you to remember that you are going to replace Omega with a V. Okay, so this becomes V over. R. It's the final since it was Omega final Notice that this causes the arts to cancel. What this also does is now you have three V finals and you're gonna have to combine them. Okay. Here, you can't cancel masses. You're not able to cancel the masses because you have different masses everywhere. Okay, this one here, by the way, it's mass one. I forgot to write it there. All right, so if you look around, you notice that you have all these numbers. You have the masses. Obviously you have gravity, have mass of gravity, have mass, have mass of mass. We're looking for the velocities. I'm giving the coefficient of friction. So the two guys we haven't talked about here is the initial height that you drop or the total height you drop or what, the initial height, waas and the distance that the block, the 4 kg block moves. And I hope you realized that they are the same, right. This block is moving down and pulling this guy, so they're both moving the same distance. So this distance here D is the same as this height. So what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna call this Big H, and I'm gonna call this Big H, and it's the same exact number. Okay, so I'm gonna have m two g big H minus mu M one g big H. And on the right side of what? I'm gonna lose combined all the V's. So notice that you have, um, this here in front of the V's thesis ones like this. Now, I usually multiply this by a number to get rid of the fractions. I haven't done that yet, but I'm still gonna do that. Um, the final squared, then I have half m one plus half m two plus one quarter m three. Okay, So what we're gonna do here is multiply everything by four to get rid of these fractions. Um, and here, I'm gonna end up with I'm just gonna do this here. I'm gonna put a four in front of four in front. Um, these guys will cancel here. Don't put a four here. Right. Do not put a four. There were going toe already distributed. Four. So this becomes a to this. Becomes a two on this becomes of one. I wanna point out here. If you want to clean this up, I got g h. I got four g h and four g h. That's common, so I can factor it out. Four g h I have m two minus mu M one and then on the other side. I have the final square two and one to, um to one. M three. Okay, I'm gonna move the masses to the other side, Take the square root, and we are done. The final will be the square root of four G h. M two minus me. Um, one divided by two M. One plus two m two plus m three. Andi, that's it. Okay, we're gonna plug in the numbers in just a second. Now, this is the hardest way to do this. Um, in terms off, it's harder. What I mean by that is that it's harder to take it all the way to the end without plugging numbers. I wanted to show you the harder version of how it might be asked this question, which is derived an expression right now, if you're professor doesn't ask you for an expression, if he asks you just to find a number and if he doesn't care that you plug in numbers at any point, um, you probably wanna plug in your numbers somewhere here, Okay? So don't worry about taking it all the way to the end unless you have to. All right. So I'm showing you how to do that in case you do. But if you don't, don't be a hero. Start plugging the numbers here. It's much easier than carrying all these letters around for a long time. Quote. Now, if you were to plug all of this, I have this already done. Um, it's 6.47 meters per second. Is your answer cool. That's it for this one. Um, pretty common type of problem. So make sure you understand how to do this. Let me know if you have any questions.

