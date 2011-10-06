1. Intro to Physics Units
Problem 41q
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Consider an electron in the N shell. (d) What is the largest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of U and in SI units.
