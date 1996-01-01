33. Geometric Optics
BIO A dentist uses a curved mirror to view the back side of teeth in the upper jaw. Suppose she wants an upright with a magnification of 1.5 when the mirror is 1.2 cm from a tooth. Should she use a convex or a concave mirror? What focal length should it have?
