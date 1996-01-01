Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics20. Heat and TemperatureSpecific Heat & Temperature Changes
Problem 17a
Textbook Question

A nail driven into a board increases in temperature. If we assume that 60% of the kinetic energy delivered by a 1.80-kg hammer with a speed of 7.80 m/s is transformed into heat that flows into the nail and does not flow out, what is the temperature increase of an 8.00-g aluminum nail after it is struck ten times?

