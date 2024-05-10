26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
Problem 24.48
(II) The electric field near the Earth is about 150 N/C.
(a) What is the energy density near the Earth?
(b) Approximately how much electric energy is stored in the Earth’s electric field in the first 10 m above the Earth’s surface?
(c) Compare (by a ratio) the answer to part (b) with the daily output from a 2000-MW power station.
Verified Solution
