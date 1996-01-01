33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
Shown from above in FIGURE P34.54 is one corner of a rectangular box filled with water. A laser beam starts 10 cm from side A of the container and enters the water at position x. You can ignore the thin walls of the container. a. If x=15 cm, does the laser beam refract back into the air through side B or reflect from side B back into the water? Determine the angle of refraction or reflection.
