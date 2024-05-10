23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
An aluminum can, with negligible heat capacity, is filled with 450 g of water at 0°C and then is brought into thermal contact with a similar can filled with 450 g of water at 50°C. Find the change in entropy of the system if no heat is allowed to exchange with the surroundings. Use ∆S = ∫ dQ / T .
