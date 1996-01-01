33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
Problem 34c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An advanced computer sends information to its various parts via infrared light pulses traveling through silicon fibers. To acquire data from memory, the central processing unit sends a light-pulse request to the memory unit. The memory unit processes the request, then sends a data pulse back to the central processing unit. The memory unit takes 0.5 ns to process a request. If the information has to be obtained from memory in 2.0 ns, what is the maximum distance the memory unit can be from the central processing unit?
2
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice