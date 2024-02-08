Step 1: To find the magnitude of the drift velocity of the electrons in the x-direction, use the formula for current density \( J = n e v_d \), where \( J \) is the current density, \( n \) is the number of free electrons per unit volume, \( e \) is the charge of an electron, and \( v_d \) is the drift velocity. First, calculate the current density \( J \) using \( J = \frac{I}{A} \), where \( I \) is the current and \( A \) is the cross-sectional area of the ribbon. The area \( A \) can be found using \( A = z_1 \times y_1 \).