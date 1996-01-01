7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
Problem 5i
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 45.0-kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds 313 N. Then you must reduce your push to 208 N to keep it moving at a steady 25.0 cm/s. (c) Suppose you were performing the same experiment on the moon, where the acceleration due to gravity is 1.62 m/s2. (i) What magnitude push would cause it to move? (ii) What would its acceleration be if you maintained the push in part (b)?
