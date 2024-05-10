26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
Problem 26.55a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two 2.0 cm×2.0 cm metal electrodes are spaced 1.0 mm apart and connected by wires to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery.
a. What are the charge on each electrode and the potential difference between them?
Verified Solution
