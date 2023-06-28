For Problems 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, and 43, draw a complete pictorial representation. Do not solve these problems or do any mathematics.
A jet plane is cruising at 300 m/s when suddenly the pilot turns the engines up to full throttle. After traveling 4.0 km, the jet is moving with a speed of 400 m/s. What is the jet's acceleration as it speeds up?
