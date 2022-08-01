Intro To Dipole Moment

Alright, guys. So for this video, we're gonna be talking about the electric die poles and specifically there's one equation you need to know called the dipole Moment. Let's go ahead and check it out. So whenever you have to equal charges but with opposite signs like positives and negatives and they're separated by some distance, they form what's called an electric dipole. So, for instance, you have a positive que and a negative Q and they're separated by some distance D or are whatever they form what's called an electric dipole. And the specific equation that you need to know is called the dipole moment. And that's this equation right here. P equals Q t. The one thing you need to remember about this equation is that this is a vector. So, for instance, this p right here has a vector symbol on it, which means that when we represent it, we're gonna need something in the I had direction plus something in the J had direction. That's how we represent vectors. Okay, so the queue that you're gonna use is just the magnitude of either of the charges. You don't have to pick which ones positive or negative it's always just gonna be the positive number. And because these things are going to be equal and opposite, you don't have to choose Which one is the receiving charger? Which one is the producing charge? This is just gonna be the same. So, for instance, if I had, like, two columns and negative two columns, you would just put a to infer that Q Okay, And this d here is a vector, and this vector points from the positive charge to the negative charge. Just how it always has been for electric field lines for parallel plate capacitor is things like that. This D is just a vector that points from the positive towards the negative. Okay, that's pretty straightforward. So let's go ahead and check out a quick example. So I asked to figure out what the vector dipole moment is of this following deep All right here. Now, the reason it says the vector dipole moment is because they actually wanted to represent it in vector form. So we need P equals Q times D. If they said the magnitude of the dipole moment, you would just have to do this without the actual vector form. Okay? So here's how you would do this. We need to figure out the vector dipole moment. So we need to charge now the charges just to cool arms and negative two columns. So that's gonna be the queue that we replace in there. Now we just need the distance vector that always points from the positive towards the negative. So that's gonna be over here in this direction. So this is my d vector. My d vector needs to be written in vector form. So in other words, the X direction is the I had direction. Remember that the Y direction is J had. So how do we get from here all the way down to here? Well, we have to go negative 0.5 m in the I had direction and then minus 1 m in the J hat direction. So this is our actual vector. Now all we do is just stick it inside this equation right here. So that means that our vector dipole moment is going to be too cool. OEMs divided. And then we're going to distribute it inside of this vector right here. Negative 0.5 and the I had direction minus one in the J had direction. And let me wrap that up and we get that the vector dipole moment. You just distribute this to inside. We're gonna get negative one in the units for that are gonna be cool. 0 m, the I had direction. We're gonna minus two. Cool. 0 m in the J had direction, and that's it. That's how you represent this vector dipole moments. All right, let me know if you guys have any questions. Let's go ahead and take a look at another example.

