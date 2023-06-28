Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseImpulse with Variable Forces
6:19 minutes
Problem 11c
Textbook Question

Far in space, where gravity is negligible, a 425 kg rocket traveling at 75 m/s in the +x-direction fires its engines. FIGURE EX11.10 shows the thrust force as a function of time. The mass lost by the rocket during these 30 s is negligible. (b) At what time does the rocket reach its maximum speed? What is the maximum speed?

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
4:59m

Watch next

Master Impulse with Variable Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
05:01
Anderson Video - Impulse of a Tennis Ball
Professor Anderson
82
05:13
Physics 10 Momentum and Impulse (14 of 30) Ball Hitting Wall: Ex. 4
Michel van Biezen
131
04:11
Physics 10 Momentum and Impulse (3 of 30) Impulse: Graphical Representation
Michel van Biezen
125
04:59
Impulse with Variable Forces
Patrick Ford
1057
10
2
05:43
Force-time graph used to calculate impulse and work.
Zak's Lab
312
09:15
Momentum (4 of 16) Force vs Time Graph
Step by Step Science
235
04:10
Impulse of a Baseball Bat
Patrick Ford
725
10
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.