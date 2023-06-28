The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s . Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s . (b) Our solar system was formed roughly 5 billion years ago. How many orbits has it completed?
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of Kepler's Laws with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford