Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics8. Centripetal Forces & GravitationOverview of Kepler's Laws
6:12 minutes
Problem 13a
Textbook Question

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s . Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s . (b) Our solar system was formed roughly 5 billion years ago. How many orbits has it completed?

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:16m

Watch next

Master Overview of Kepler's Laws with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
12:22
Anderson Video - Kepler's Laws
Professor Anderson
101
07:34
Anderson Video - Speed of Pluto
Professor Anderson
92
08:43
Anderson Video - Kepler's Second Law
Professor Anderson
103
04:16
Overview of Kepler's Laws
Patrick Ford
700
6
14:50
Earth Science Review Video 8: Astronomy Unit 3 - Kepler's 3 Laws
Mr Zinke
299
12:08
Kepler's Laws and How Newton Got Cool | Doc Physics
Doc Schuster
105
21:26
Gravitation: Kepler’s Laws of Planetary Motion, An Explanation
Step by Step Science
144
07:29
Kepler's Laws of Planetary Motion
Science with Thomas Stevenson
124
09:07
History of Astronomy Part 4: Kepler's Laws and Beyond
Professor Dave Explains
144
04:03
KEPLER'S LAWS | Physics Animation
EarthPen
249
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.