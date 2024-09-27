(III) The dipole moment, considered as a vector, points from the negative to the positive charge. The water molecule, Fig. 23–47, has a dipole moment p→ which can be considered as the vector sum of the two dipole moments p→_ ₁ and p→_₂ as shown. The distance between each H and the O is about 0.96 x 10⁻¹⁰ m. The lines joining the center of the O atom with each H atom make an angle of 104° as shown, and the net dipole moment has been measured to be p = 6.1 x 10⁻³⁰ C • m . (a) Determine the effective charge q on each H atom.

<IMAGE>