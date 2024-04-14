(II) A small rubber wheel is used to drive a large pottery wheel. The two wheels are mounted so that their circular edges touch. The small wheel has a radius of 2.0 cm and accelerates at the rate of 6.8 rad/s², and it is in contact with the pottery wheel (radius 27.0 cm) without slipping. Calculate

(b) the time it takes the pottery wheel to reach its required speed of 65 rpm.