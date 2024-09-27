Step 1: Understand the formula for capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with a dielectric. The capacitance is given by the formula: C = K ⁢ ε A / d , where K is the dielectric constant, ε₀ is the permittivity of free space (8.85 x 10⁻¹² F/m), A is the area of the plates, and d is the thickness of the dielectric.