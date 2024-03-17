(III) A pinball machine uses a spring launcher that is compressed 6.0 cm to launch a ball up a 22° ramp. Assume that the pinball is a solid uniform sphere of radius r = 1.0 cm and mass m = 25g. If it is rolling without slipping (Section 10–9) at a speed of 3.0 m/s when it leaves the launcher, what is the spring constant of the spring launcher?