18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
Problem 16.96
The vibrating portion of an A-string on a particular violin measures 32 cm, and its fundamental frequency is precisely 440 Hz.
(a) How far from the end of the string should the violinist place a finger so that the string plays a note at 588 Hz?
