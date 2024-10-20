(III) A Carnot cycle, shown in Fig. 20–5, has the following conditions: Vₐ = 7.5 L , Vᵦ = 15.0L , T_H = 470°C and T_L = 260°C . The gas used in the cycle is 0.50 mol of a diatomic gas, γ = 1.4 . Calculate

(a) the pressures at a and b;

<IMAGE>