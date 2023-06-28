CP Two equal-energy photons collide head-on and annihilate each other, producing a µ^+µ^- pair. The muon mass is given in terms of the electron mass in Section 44.1. (a) Calculate the maximum wavelength of the photons for this to occur. If the photons have this wavelength, describe the motion of the µ^+ and mimmediately after they are produced.
