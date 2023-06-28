Skip to main content
Physics32. Electromagnetic WavesDisplacement Current and Maxwell's Equations
Problem 29
A parallel-plate, air-filled capacitor is being charged as in Fig. 29.23. The circular plates have radius 4.00 cm, and at a particular instant the conduction current in the wires is 0.520 A. (a) What is the displacement current density j_D in the air space between the plates?

