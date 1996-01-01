26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Solving Capacitor Circuits
Problem 26d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Capacitors C₁ = 10 μF and C₂ = 20 μF are each charged to 10 V, then disconnected from the battery without changing the charge on the capacitor plates. The two capacitors are then connected in parallel, with the positive plate of C₁ connected to the negative plate of C₂ and vice versa. Afterward, what are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor?
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving Capacitor Circuits with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos