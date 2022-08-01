Find Charge of One Capacitor (Simple)

Okay, guys. So we're gonna work out a problem involving a capacitor circuit right here. But this is a little bit different than the problem that we've seen so far, because, really, we're only interested in the charge on one of the capacitors that is shown below. All right, so there's a couple of things I wanna point out about this circuit. The first is the fact that this five voltage battery is in the middle of the circuit actually makes no difference at whatsoever to the circuit itself. In other words, this circuit would be the exact same is if the battery was actually on top and five volts, and then you had the other capacities that were in Siris or there were in the same exact sort of placement as they were in the original circuits. In other words, if I had these two capacities like this and then I had this capacity over here and then I basically just swapped these. Then there was the circuit would be no different than how it currently is. So, for instance, if I had this arrangement one ferret, three ferrets and I had the two and the four fared capacitors this circuit would behave the exact same again. The fact that the batteries in the middle makes no difference at all to the circuit. Okay, so how do we figure out what the charge is on? This three fared capacitor. Well, basically, all we need to know is we need to know the capacitance, and we need to know the voltage because we know that queue for the three Fareed capacitor is gonna be related to C. V. We need to know the capacitance, but we actually already know what that is. That's just the three fared capacitor, and we just need to know what the voltage is across this distance. Now, remember our rules for solving ah capacitor circuits right now, right? So we know that any combination of capacitors that are in parallel shared the same voltage across each other and across the equivalent capacity they make up. So what I mean by that is that if we have five volts across this surface right here across this distance, So, for instance, if I have five volts in between here, then that means that I have Sorry. Five volts, then that means that there's five volts everywhere. So There's five volts here, here and here because all of these three are in parallel. All of them share the same exact voltage with each other. So that means that if I have five volts across this capacity right here, then we just go ahead and figure out the charges. So Q is just going to be the three ferrets. Wow, my pen is not working times the five volts, and that's just 15 cool arms, and that's it. So we actually don't have to go through the process of collapsing everything down toe, one equivalent circuit or one equivalent capacitor and then work backwards because sometimes you can use some shortcuts to basically figure out very quickly what your target variable is. All right, let me know if you guys have any questions with that.

