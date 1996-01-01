32. Electromagnetic Waves
Wavefunctions of EM Waves
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The magnetic field of an electromagnetic wave traveling along the z-direction is described by the wave function B(z,t)=1.0×10−3sin(kz−1.27×1012t), where k is the wave number. Write the complete wave function for the electric field of this wave.
A
E(z,t)=1.0×103sin(3.81×1020x−1.27×1012t)
B
E(z,t)=3.0×1011sin(3.81×1020x−1.27×1012t)
C
E(z,t)=3.0×105sin(4.23×103x−1.27×1012t)
D
E(z,t)=1.0×103sin(4.23×103x−1.27×1012t)
2
