The magnetic field of an electromagnetic wave traveling along the z-direction is described by the wave function ﻿ B ( z , t ) = 1.0 × 1 0 − 3 sin ⁡ ( k z − 1.27 × 1 0 12 t ) B\left(z,t\right)=1.0\times10^{-3}\sin\left(kz-1.27\times10^{12}t\right) B(z,t)=1.0×10−3sin(kz−1.27×1012t)﻿, where k is the wave number. Write the complete wave function for the electric field of this wave.