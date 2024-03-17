(II) A sphere of radius r₁ has a concentric spherical cavity of radius r₂ (Fig. 8–42). Assume this spherical shell of thickness r₁ - r₂ is uniform and has a total mass M. Show that the gravitational potential energy of a mass m at a distance r from the center of the shell ( r > r₁ ) is given by

U = - (GmM/r).

<IMAGE>