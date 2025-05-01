Understand that the gravitational force acting on an object near Earth's surface depends primarily on the mass of the Earth and the mass of the object, and is given by Newton's law of gravitation: \(F = \frac{G M_{\text{Earth}} m}{r^2}\), where \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(M_{\text{Earth}}\) is Earth's mass, \(m\) is the object's mass, and \(r\) is the distance from Earth's center.