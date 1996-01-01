33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
Problem 34i
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The place you get your hair cut has two nearly parallel mirrors 5.0 m apart. As you sit in the chair, your head is 2.0 m from the nearer mirror. Looking toward this mirror, you first see your face and then, farther away, the back of your head. (The mirrors need to be slightly nonparallel for you to be able to see the back of your head, but you can treat them as parallel in this problem.) How far away does the back of your head appear to be? Neglect the thickness of your head.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mirror Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Douglas LawrenceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos