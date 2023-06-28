Skip to main content
Physics17. Periodic MotionSpring Force (Hooke's Law)
Problem 13o
The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, was the first spacecraft to explore the solar corona, the hot gases and flares that extend outward from the solar surface. The probe is in a highly elliptical orbit that, using the gravity of Venus, will be nudged ever closer to the sun until, in 2025, it reaches a closest approach of 6.9 million kilometers from the center of the sun. Its maximum speed as it whips through the corona will be 192 km/s. (b) The probe's highly elliptical orbit carries it out to a maximum distance of 160 Rₛ with a period of 88 days. What is its slowest speed, in km/s?

