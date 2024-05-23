Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force The gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This force governs the motion of celestial bodies, including the Earth and Moon, as they interact with each other and with the Sun. Recommended video: Guided course 05:41 05:41 Gravitational Forces in 2D

Orbital Motion Orbital motion refers to the movement of an object in a curved path around a central body due to gravitational attraction. In the Earth-Moon system, both the Earth and Moon exert gravitational forces on each other, resulting in their mutual orbit. Additionally, both bodies orbit the Sun, with the Earth completing a full revolution in one year, while the Moon orbits the Earth approximately every 27.3 days. Recommended video: Guided course 04:45 04:45 Geosynchronous Orbits