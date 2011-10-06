1. Intro to Physics Units
In an attempt to reduce the extraordinarily long travel times for voyaging to distant stars, some people have suggested traveling at close to the speed of light. Suppose you wish to visit the red giant star Betelgeuse, which is 430 ly away, and that you want your 20,000 kg rocket to move so fast that you age only 20 years during the round trip. a. How fast, as a fraction of c, must the rocket travel relative to earth?
