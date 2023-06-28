Skip to main content
Physics20. Heat and TemperatureMoles and Avogadro's Number
Problem 18
Textbook Question

The molecular mass of water (H₂O) is 18 u. How many protons are there in 1.0 L of liquid water?

Verified Solution
4
