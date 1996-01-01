31. Alternating Current
Phasors
Problem 32c
Commercial electricity is generated and transmitted as three-phase electricity. Instead of a single emf ε=ε₀ cos ωt, three separate wires carry currents for the emfs ε₁=ε₀ cos ωt, ε₂=ε₀ cos(ωt+120°), and ε₃=ε₀ cos(ωt−120°). This is why the long-distance transmission lines you see in the countryside have three parallel wires, as do many distribution lines within a city. c. Show that the potential difference between any two of the phases has the rms value 3–√ εᵣₘₛ, where εᵣₘₛ is the familiar single-phase rms voltage. Evaluate this potential difference for εᵣₘₛ=120 V. Some high-power home appliances, especially electric clothes dryers and hot-water heaters, are designed to operate between two of the phases rather than between one phase and neutral. Heavy-duty industrial motors are designed to operate from all three phases, but full three-phase power is rare in residential or office use.
