For Problems 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, and 43, draw a complete pictorial representation. Do not solve these problems or do any mathematics.
A car starts from rest at a stop sign. It accelerates at 4.0 m/s² for 6.0 s, coasts for 2.0 s, and then slows at a rate of 2.5 m/s² for the next stop sign. How far apart are the stop signs?
3m
