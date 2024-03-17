8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
6:54 minutes
Problem 6.42b
(III) (b) Estimate the density of the Earth, given that a satellite near the surface orbits with a period of 85 min. Approximate the Earth as a uniform sphere.
1
