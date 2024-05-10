18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
Problem 15.44d
"(II) Suppose two linear waves of equal amplitude and frequency have a phase difference ϕ as they travel in the same medium. They can be represented by ₁ ₂ ω θ
D₁ = A sin (kx - ωt)
D₂ = A sin ( kx - ωt + ϕ).
(d) Describe the resultant wave, by equation and in words, if ϕ = π/2 ."
