Physics28. Magnetic Fields and ForcesMagnets and Magnetic Fields
7:37 minutes
Problem 27b
Textbook Question

A 150-g ball containing 4.00x10^8 excess electrons is dropped into a 125-m vertical shaft. At the bottom of the shaft, the ball suddenly enters a uniform horizontal magnetic field that has magnitude 0.250 T and direction from east to west. If air resistance is negligibly small, find the magnitude and direction of the force that this magnetic field exerts on the ball just as it enters the field.

