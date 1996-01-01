Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
31. Alternating Current
Alternating Voltages and Currents
Problem
An AC emf source is given by
ε
=
(
170
V
)
cos
{
2
π
(
60
Hz
)
t
}
. What is the instantaneous emf of this source at
t
=
97
ms
?
A
30
V
B
45
V
C
130
V
D
170
V
E
210
V
F
72
V
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
What is Alternating Current (AC)?
by Math and Science
41 views
Hide transcripts
AC Power - Alternating Current Generation - Explained
by Engineering Explained
35 views
Hide transcripts
Electrical Current Explained - AC DC, fuses, circuit breakers, multimeter, GFCI, ampere
by The Engineering Mindset
27 views
Hide transcripts
Alternating Voltages and Currents
by Patrick Ford
7
34 views
Hide transcripts
AC Circuits: Crash Course Physics #36
by CrashCourse
33 views
Hide transcripts
Alternating Current vs Direct Current - Rms Voltage, Peak Current & Average Power of AC Circuits
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
30 views
Hide transcripts
AC Circuit Graphs
by Patrick Ford
1
51 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.