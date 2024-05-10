19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Manometer
3:38 minutes
Problem 13.21b
(II) An open-tube mercury manometer is used to measure the pressure in an oxygen tank. When the atmospheric pressure is 1040 mbar, what is the absolute pressure (in Pa) in the tank if the height of the mercury in the open tube is
(b) 7.6 cm lower, than the mercury in the tube connected to the tank? See Fig. 13–10a.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
Video duration:3m
