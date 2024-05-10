8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Energy of Circular Orbits
Problem 13.51
The 75,000 kg space shuttle used to fly in a 250-km-high circular orbit. It needed to reach a 610-km-high circular orbit to service the Hubble Space Telescope. How much energy was required to boost it to the new orbit?
