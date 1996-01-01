Physics
3. Vectors
Introduction to Vectors
Problem
Sam walked 4 blocks east and 3 blocks north. How far did Sam walk?
A
1 block
B
3 blocks
C
4 blocks
D
5 blocks
E
7 blocks
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Vector Laws
by Professor Anderson
61 views
Introduction to Vector Math
by Patrick Ford
Vector Scalar Multiplication
by Jennifer Cash
Vectors: equals and opposities
by Jennifer Cash
Vector Notation
by Jennifer Cash
