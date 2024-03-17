5. Projectile Motion
Negative (Downward) Launch
Problem 5.17c
(II) Piles of snow on slippery roofs can become dangerous projectiles as they melt. Consider a chunk of snow at the ridge of a roof with a slope of 24°.
(c) If the edge of the roof is 10.0 m above ground, how far out does the snow hit the ground?
