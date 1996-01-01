25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
Problem 25g
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Electrodes of area A are spaced distance d apart to form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electrodes are charged to ±q. a. What is the infinitesimal increase in electric potential energy dU if an infinitesimal amount of charge dq is moved from the negative electrode to the positive electrode?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Electric Potential Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice