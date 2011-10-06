1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 58
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Global positioning satellites (GPS) can be used to determine your position with great accuracy. If one of the satellites is 20,000 km from you, and you want to know your position to ±2 m, what percent uncertainty in the distance is required? How many significant figures are needed in the distance?
