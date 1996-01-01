Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics18. Waves & SoundThe Doppler Effect
7:54 minutes
Problem 16c
The siren of a fire engine that is driving northward at 30.0 m>s emits a sound of frequency 2000 Hz. A truck in front of this fire engine is moving northward at 20.0 m>s. (a) What is the frequency of the siren’s sound that the fire engine’s driver hears reflected from the back of the truck?

