34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
Problem
A single slit experiment is conducted in air using a laser at
532
nm
and a slit width of
20
μ
m
. What happens to the fringe spacing if the entire experiment is conducted in water?
A
The fringe spacing will remain the same.
B
The fringe spacing will increase.
C
The fringe spacing will decrease.
